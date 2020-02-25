Bill Cosby's social media issues statement supporting Harvey Weinstein, calls out #MeToo movement

Photo by Matt Rourke-Pool/Getty Images(PENNSYLVANIA) — Bill Cosby’s spokesperson is speaking out in support of Harvey Weinstein in the wake of Monday’s conviction on two felony sex assault-related charges.

“There’s no way you would have anyone believe that Mr. Weinstein was going to receive a fair and impartial trial,” reads a statement in part on Cosby’s Instagram, posted by Andrew Wyatt.

According to Page Six, Wyatt says Cosby called him repeatedly on Monday, outraged over Weinstein’s conviction.

“This is not shocking because these jurors were not sequestered, which gave them access to media coverage and the sentiments of public opinion,” Wyatt’s statement continues, before criticizing the judge in Weinstein’s case and questioning whether “wealthy and famous men” would also be able to get due process.



“Where do we go in this country to find fairness and impartiality in the judicial system; and where do we go in this country to find Due Process?” the statement asks.



Wyatt also questioned the integrity of the #MeToo movement, writing, “If the #metoo movement isn’t just about Becky [White women], I would challenge #metoo and ask them to go back 400+ years and tarnish the names of those oppressors that raped slaves,” the statement reads “This is a very sad day in the American Judicial System.”

The post ends with the hashtags, “#FreeBillCosby, #FarFromFinished, #DueProcess, #JusticeReform.

Fans quickly took Wyatt to task on Instagram.

“Oh stop. You both got caught, tried and convicted. Stop aligning yourself with these predators,” wrote one fan. “Wealthy people have every advantage. Just do your time and be quiet.”

“Mr. Cosby, the #metoo movement was started by a Black Woman. #boybye,” wrote another.

Cosby, who was convicted in 2018 of three counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004, is currently serving three to 10 years in prison. Weinstein was found guilty Monday of rape in the third degree and commission of criminal sexual act in the first degree and will be sentenced March 11. Weinstein’s appealing his convictions.

