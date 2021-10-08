Billie Lourd opens up about the “brutal” heartbreak of losing her mother and grandmother a day apart

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Billie Lourd, the daughter of the late Carrie Fisher and granddaughter of the late Debbie Reynolds, is opening up about the grief she experienced after losing both family members so suddenly.

Fisher passed away December 27, 2016 and, barely 24 hours later, Reynolds died from a stroke.

“It was brutal. It was really, really brutal, and I still hesitate and stutter because it’s really hard for me,” Lourd told the New Day podcast. “I miss my mom every day and my grandma, but really, my mom the most.”

Lourd revealed how she remembers her famous mother and Star Wars legend.

“She was the greatest, funniest person ever. She was my best f****** friend, ever. There’s no one who will ever be as funny as her,” the 29-year-old actress described. “She is amazing.”

Lourd also revealed that her mother taught her what not to do when raising her own son, Fisher, whom she welcomed last year with partner Austen Rydell. She said that is to be her child’s parent and not his friend.

“My main job when [my mom] was alive was taking care of her and making sure she was okay… I was her main support,” the actress reflected. “I grew up really fast because I was her best friend. I was her mother, I was her kid, I was her everything. And that’s one of the things I’m learning not to do with my kid.”

“That’s one of the things that I will not do to my son is put this pressure on him that I had on me,” said Lourd.

