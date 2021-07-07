Billy Crystal and John Goodman on the “gift” of the new spin-off show, ‘Monsters At Work’

Disney+

Today, Disney+ launches its Monsters, Inc. spin-off series Monsters At Work with two episodes. Billy Crystal returns as one-eyed would-be funnyman Mike Wazowski and John Goodman reprises his role as his fuzzy buddy, James P. “Sully” Sullivan.

The series is based on the Oscar-winning 2001 Disney/Pixar hit Monsters, Inc., which created a world in which monsters scaring kids at night generated energy for the City of Monstropolis. But the movie closed with the Monsters finding a new source of energy: comedy.

For motor-mouthed Mike, he sees it as a great opportunity. For Crystal to play him, however, it’s a fun challenge.

“He’s he’s on speed dial, isn’t he?” Crystal tells ABC Audio. “It’s such a thrill to play him and it’s so exhausting at the same time. After like four-hour sessions of being him with such high energy. I’ll take a nap for three or four days,” adding, “But that’s what I love about him. You know, it’s one of my favorite characters of anything I’ve done.”

Crystal also says of Monsters At Work, “[T]he great thing about it is families can watch it together.”

Goodman agrees. “It’s a rare thing now to sit down with a family, be able to watch something. Everything’s so splintered. But this stands the test of time. People that I run into, that’s usually the first thing they say is ‘Monster’s Inc.! Where’s Sully?’ And I am I’m proud of that, to be able to be a part of these artists’ world.”

Monsters At Work also features the voices of Jennifer Tilly, Pixar veteran John Ratzenberger, Henry Winkler, and comedian Gabriel Iglesias.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.