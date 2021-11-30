Billy Porter, Ciara, Liza Koshy co-hosting ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022’

Courtesy ABC and MRC Live & Alternative

Billy Porter, Ciara and Liza Koshy have been announced as co-hosts for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.

Porter will co-host from New Orleans, ushering in the Central Time Zone countdown. He previously co-hosted from Times Square last year and from New Orleans in 2019. Ciara will return to co-host from Los Angeles for the fifth year. She’ll be joined at the LA party by DJ D-Nice, and Koshy will co-host the festivities in Times Square with Seacrest. She previously served as a correspondent in 2019.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. It airs live Friday, December 31, beginning at 8/7c on ABC.

