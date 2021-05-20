Billy Porter sings for upcoming HIV/AIDS benefit album, OWN honors Black creators on the anniversary of George Floyd’s death and more

ABC

After revealing his status as HIV+, Billy Porter is among the artists and entertainers contributing to the HIV/AIDS dance benefit album, Red Hot + Free.

According to Entertainment Weekly, producer and DJ, Bill Coleman recruited the Pose actor last year to record a cover of Juliet Roberts‘ 1994 dance anthem “Caught in the Middle.”

Red Hot + Free will be released on July 2, featuring remixes of classic songs such as the Eric Kupper Dub mix of Gloria Gaynor‘s “I Will Survive.”

Meanwhile, OWN and Proctor and Gamble have joined forces to celebrate Black creators with a special programming event titled OWN and P&G Present: Widen The Screen – A Fuller View of Black Life.

Oprah Winfrey will host the one-hour special, which will feature “short films by up-and-coming Black creators that celebrate Black stories and the expansiveness of Black life while honoring the anniversary of the tragic murder of George Floyd,” according to a press release.

The special will also share stories of hope and joy, including a world premiere trailer of 8:46 Films, which features four powerful stories, created by P&G and SATURDAY MORNING, and “told in the time it took for a man’s life to change the world.”

OWN and P&G Present: Widen The Screen – A Fuller View of Black Life airs Tuesday, May 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

Another powerful special titled, The Legend of the Underground, is set to debut on Tuesday, June 29th on HBO and HBO Max. Directed by Nneka Onuorah and Giselle Bailey, the film will highlight discrimination in Nigeria related to human rights and gender identity.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.