Billy Porter to join Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale for ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021’

ABC/Gavin Bond

(NEW YORK) — Most of us can’t wait for the calendar to flip from 2020 to 2021, and now we know with whom we’ll be celebrating — at least on TV.

Ryan Seacrest will return to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021, and once again he’ll be joined by Lucy Hale — but this time Pose star Billy Porter is coming along for the ride.

Porter, an Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner, hosted the telecast’s festivities from New Orleans last year, but this year he’s coming to the Big Apple for the biggest New Year’s Eve party in the world.

“2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings,” said Seacrest in a statement. “We look forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.”

Leading the party on the West Coast will once again be multi-platinum recording artist Ciara.

Seacrest’s 16th year as host of America’s most-watched New Year’s Eve special kicks off on Thursday, Dec. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

While the traditional crowds of Times Square won’t be there this year, thanks to COVID-19, the telecast promises to bring out some major star power in the form of musical performances from the “crossroads of the world” and across the country; artists and other guests will be revealed in the coming weeks.