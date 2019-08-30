Binge the show, Johnny: YouTube bringing 'Cobra Kai', other originals to fans for free

L-R: Macchio, Zabka/ABC(NEW YORK) — Binge the show, Johnny: YouTube is allowing Cobra Kai fans to watch the series for no cost.

Variety reports that the streaming website made the first season of the Karate Kid sequel free to watch, with ads, on Thursday. This is a move to promote the series’ second installment, which drops September 11, which will also be free to watch.

The series was spun off from 1984’s The Karate Kid, and stars the movie’s leads Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso and William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence, Daniel’s former school bully-turned adult nemesis.

YouTube reportedly will release more of its premium content to public users while keeping director’s cuts and bonus content behind a paywall.

[embedded content]

