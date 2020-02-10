'Birds of Prey' sputters, but tops the box office with $33.25 million debut

Warner Bros. Pictures(NEW YORK) — Birds of Prey delivered an estimated $33.25 million at the box office, enough to knock Bad Boys for Life out of the top spot, but short of the $45 million the film was predicted to capture. It marks the worst opening for any film in the DC Extended Universe.

The R-rated action film, starring Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, had earned equally disappointing $48 million worldwide.

Bad Boys for Life dropped to second place in its fourth week of release with an estimated $12 million.

Slipping to third in its fifth week of release was Sam Mendes’ World War I thriller 1917, followed by Doolittle, in fourth place with an estimated $6.66 million.

Rounding out the top five was Jumanji: The Next Level with $5.5 million.

Here are the top 10 movies Friday through Sunday, with estimated domestic box office earnings:

1. Birds of Prey, $33.25 million

2. Bad Boy for Life, $12 million

3. 1917, $9 million

4. Dolittle, $6.66 million

5. Jumanji: The Next Level, $5.5 million

6. The Gentlemen, $4.1 million

7. Gretel & Hansel, $3.5 million

8. Knives Out, $2.35 million

9. Little Women, $2.3 million

10. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, $2.2 million