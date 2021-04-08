“‘Black Adam’ ready”: The Rock says DC superhero pic prod starts this week, and proves he doesn’t skip leg day

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — In a sweaty picture snapped in what he always refers to the “Iron Paradise,” his massive home gym, a super-jacked Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed production his DC superhero flick Black Adam “kicks off this week.”

Johnson’s photo proves that unlike some, he won’t need any CG embellishments to play the supernaturally-strong, god-like titular anti-hero. To put it plainly, his leg muscles could have their own zip code.

“Black Adam ready,” Johnson captioned the pic, adding, “It’s always the work we quietly put in when no one is watching that changes the game,” and “Grateful for the grind,” along with the hashtags #BlackAdam,

#DCUniverse, and #ChangeTheGame.”

He closed it with, “Production kicks off this week.”

Black Adam, which also stars Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, is expected in theaters in the summer of 2022.

By Stephen Iervolino

