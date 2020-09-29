'Black Equals Beauty': Queen Latifah to produce series highlighting Black women's influence on American culture

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Queen Latifah has teamed up with Quibi for a brand-new series that will highlight influential Black women who have impacted American style, beauty and culture.

Quibi announced Black Equals Beauty Tuesday, a four-part documentary series that will help celebrate and honor the Black women who have fought against oppressive archtypes. Directed by The Same Difference helmer Nneka Onuorah, each episode will focus on a different archetype and show “how Black women, either by defining or rejecting these archetypes, have shifted and impacted American culture.”

Latifah joins Shakim Compere, Holly Carter and Cassian Elwes, who are also listed as producers on the project.

This is the latest project for Latifah under her Flavor Unit Entertainment banner. She previously worked Compere and Carter on the highly successful The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel for Lifetime.

By Candice Williams

