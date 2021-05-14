‘Black-ish’ renewed for 8th and final season

ABC/Richard Cartwright

Black-ish has been renewed for an eighth and final season, creator Kenya Barris announced Friday.

He shared the “exciting and bittersweet” news on Instagram.

“In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for — and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way!” Harris said.

Barris — who also created the spinoffs Grown-ish and Mixed-ish — said the sitcom has changed his life and he is, “so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way.”

He thanked the people who watched and supported Black-ish for “allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and the World in general” by talking “about things that people were not supposed to talk about period.”

Barris also thanked everyone who helped make the show alongside him, as well as his family who allowed him to “mine so many deeply personal moments from them…”

Black-ish premiered in 2014 and has earned three Emmy and two Golden Globe nominations for best comedy series. Star Tracee Ellis Ross won a Golden Globe in 2017 for her work on the show and, in doing so, became the first Black actress to win best actress in a TV comedy since Debbie Allen in 1983.

Though he never won, Anthony Anderson was Emmy nominated six times for lead actor in a comedy series for playing patriarch Andre Johnson.

The show’s cast includes Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Marsai Martin, Jenifer Lewis and co-producer Laurence Fishburne.

