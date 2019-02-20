'Black Panther' costume designer Ruth E. Carter says her Oscar-nominated work is “for the culture”

Marvel Studios(NEW YORK) — Oscar nominee Ruth E. Carter had a specific goal in mind when she worked to create the extraordinarily detailed Afro-futuristic costumes featured in Black Panther.

The veteran costume designer, who was previously Oscar-nominated for 1992’s Malcolm X and 1997’s Amistad, tells ABC Radio what she focused on when she created her designs.

“Well, you know, it’s for the culture,” Carter says. “And, it’s doing what I love.”

And while awards aren’t what drives her, the talented visionary says she’s also mindful of what it would mean to take home one of Hollywood’s most coveted honors this Sunday night.

“Getting acknowledged by the Academy would be a nice, nice present,” she admits. “But, it really is for the culture.”

