'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler inks overall deal with Disney; Wakanda series for Disney+ in the works

L-R: Ryan Coogler and Chadwick Boseman on the set of “Black Panther” — Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The kingdom of Wakanda is officially expanding.

Disney has announced that they have inked a five-year exclusive television deal with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler’s Proximity Media company. Under the new pact, Coogler, who is currently working on a sequel to Black Panther, will develop a Wakanda-based series for Disney+.

Although details on the new show have yet to be revealed, Coogler’s new partnership will allow him to develop television series for other Disney divisions, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s an honor to be partnering with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them on Black Panther was a dream come true,” Coogler said in a statement. “We look forward to learning, growing, and building a relationship with audiences all over the world through the Disney platforms.”

“We are especially excited that we will be taking our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios where we will be working closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney+,” he continued. “We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share.”

Disney executive chairman Bob Iger also expressed his excitement of the new collaboration.

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and range have made him one of the standout filmmakers of his generation,” Iger said in a statement. “With Black Panther, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a watershed cultural moment. We’re thrilled to strengthen our relationship and look forward to telling more great stories with Ryan and his team.”

Black Panther, which became a world-wide phenomenon, made more than $1 billion globally. Its highly anticipated sequel, Black Panther 2, currently has a July 8, 2022 release date.

By Candice Williams

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.