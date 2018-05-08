“Black Panther” star Letitia Wright's Met Gala look inspired by Ethiopian clergy

Jamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesLetitia Wright’s Met Gala slay on Monday night was divinely made.

According to Page Six, the Black Panther star’s black, gold and white dress was designed to pay homage to Ethiopian culture and religion.

“Letitia is a very religious person, so we wanted to stay true to who she is while also having fun with fashion,” Wright’s stylist, Ade Samuel, told Page Six. “She decided she wanted to do an Ethiopian interpretation of Christianity.”

“If you look closely at her dress, you’ll see the golden cloth and embroidery that was inspired by Ethiopian pastors’ clothing,” added Samuel. “We even decided to go with a traditional Ethiopian hairstyle, to keep the African theme going!”

Besides her stunning dress, Letitia’s date for the gala also had fans talking. She attended the affair with longtime friend and Star Wars actor John Boyega. The two are also former classmates, having both attended London’s Identity School of Acting.

Boyega shared a snap from the night with Letitia, reminiscing about their humble beginnings.

“We spoke about the future in McDonald’s after drama classes,” he wrote, captioning the photo. “Look at God and look at this amazing woman.”

Wright also seemed to have a divine time, posting a series of videos with some of the black Hollywood elite who attended, including her Black Panther brother Chadwick Boseman, Solange, Issa Rae, Gabrielle Union, Lena Waithe and more.

Wright captioned the video, “What a night! You can’t make this stuff up. So much excellence in one room! #metgala2018.”

