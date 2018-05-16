“Black Panther” stars reign supreme with 2018 BET nominations

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The fictional nation Wakanda will officially be represented at the 2018 BET Awards.

Most of the Black Panther cast, which includes Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, has been nominated for a Best Actor/Actress Award. Their film also nabbed a Best Movie Award nomination.

Other nominations include fan favorites like black-ish‘s Yara Shahidi and Miles Brown for the Young Stars Award and breakout star Tiffany Haddish also received a Best Actress Award nod.

The 2018 BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 24 from the Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET. Here are non-music nominees:

The Best International Act Award

Booba (France)

Cassper Nyovest (SA)

Dadju (France)

Davido (Nigeria)

Distruction Boyz (SA)

Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)

J Hus (UK)

Niska (France)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)

Stefflon Don (UK)

Stormzy (UK)

Best Actress Award

Tiffany Haddish

Lupita Nyong’o

Issa Rae

Angela Bassett

Letitia Wright

Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor Award

Chadwick Boseman

Michael B. Jordan

Donald Glover

Sterling K. Brown

Denzel Washington

Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award

Yara Shahidi

Ashton Tyler

Caleb McLaughlin

Lonnie Chavis

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Best Movie Award

Black Panther

Girls Trip

A Wrinkle in Time

Detroit

Mudbound

Sportswoman of the Year Award

Serena Williams

Venus Williams

Skylar Diggins-Smith

Candace Parker

Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year Award

Stephen Curry

LeBron James

Kevin Durant

Dwayne Wade

Odell Beckham Jr.

