“Black Panther” stars reign supreme with 2018 BET nominations
(LOS ANGELES) — The fictional nation Wakanda will officially be represented at the 2018 BET Awards.
Most of the Black Panther cast, which includes Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, has been nominated for a Best Actor/Actress Award. Their film also nabbed a Best Movie Award nomination.
Other nominations include fan favorites like black-ish‘s Yara Shahidi and Miles Brown for the Young Stars Award and breakout star Tiffany Haddish also received a Best Actress Award nod.
The 2018 BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 24 from the Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET. Here are non-music nominees:
The Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Best Actress Award
Tiffany Haddish
Lupita Nyong’o
Issa Rae
Angela Bassett
Letitia Wright
Taraji P. Henson
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Michael B. Jordan
Donald Glover
Sterling K. Brown
Denzel Washington
Daniel Kaluuya
Young Stars Award
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Best Movie Award
Black Panther
Girls Trip
A Wrinkle in Time
Detroit
Mudbound
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams
Venus Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Candace Parker
Elana Meyers Taylor
Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Odell Beckham Jr.
