“Black Panther”, “Stranger Things” lead MTV Movie & TV Awards nominations

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The nominations for the MTV Movie & TV Awards have been revealed, with Black Panther and Stranger Things leading the pack.

Black Panther received the most nominations overall with seven, including Best Movie and Best On-Screen Team. Chadwick Boseman, who plays the titular hero, scored two nods for Best Performance in a Movie and Best Hero; Letitia Wright was nominated in the Scene Stealer category; and Michael B. Jordan is recognized in the Best Villain category.

Other movie nominees include Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Wonder Woman, Girls Trip, and IT.

Netflix’s Stranger Things leads the TV nods with six nominations, including Best Show and Best Performance in a Show, for Millie Bobby Brown.

Riverdale, 13 Reasons Why, grown-ish and Game of Thrones also received nominations on the TV side.

The MTV Movie & TV Awards will take place June 18 at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles. Tiffany Haddish, a nominee this year for Best Comedic Performance in Girls Trip, will host.

Here are the nominees:

BEST MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Girls Trip

IT

Wonder Woman

BEST SHOW

13 Reasons Why

Game of Thrones

grown-ish

Riverdale

Stranger Things

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Chadwick Boseman – Black Panther

Timothée Chalamet – Call Me by Your Name

Ansel Elgort – Baby Driver

Daisy Ridley – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things

Darren Criss – The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Katherine Langford – 13 Reasons Why

Issa Rae – Insecure

Maisie Williams – Game of Thrones

BEST HERO

Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – Black Panther

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) – Wonder Woman

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) – The Flash

Daisy Ridley (Rey) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

BEST VILLAIN

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) – Black Panther

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) – Legion

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) – IT

BEST KISS

Jane the Virgin – Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

Love, Simon – Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

Ready Player One – Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

Riverdale – KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

Stranger Things – Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Talitha Bateman (Janice) – Annabelle: Creation

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) – A Quiet Place

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) – IT

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) – Black Mirror

Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) – Stranger Things

BEST ON-SCREEN TEAM

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

IT – Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle – Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

Ready Player One – Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

Stranger Things – Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Jack Black – Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Tiffany Haddish – Girls Trip

Dan Levy – Schitt’s Creek

Kate McKinnon – SNL

Amy Schumer – I Feel Pretty

SCENE STEALER

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) – Girls Trip

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) – Stranger Things

Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) – Riverdale

Taika Waititi (Korg) – Thor: Ragnarok

Letitia Wright (Shuri) – Black Panther

BEST FIGHT

Atomic Blonde – Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

Avengers: Infinity War – Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

Black Panther – Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

Thor: Ragnarok – Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

Wonder Woman – Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated

Gaga: Five Foot Two

Jay-Z’s “Footnotes for 4:44”

The Defiant Ones

BEST REALITY SERIES

The Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop

Real Housewives

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Vanderpump Rules

