‘Black Widow’ getting early digital drop on August 10; Coming to Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD September 14

Marvel Studios

In a surprise for fans, Marvel Studios has announced that Black Widow will be dropping on all HD digital platforms earlier than anticipated: August 10.

The film, which debut in theaters and via streaming on Disney+ Premiere Access on July 9, will also be coming to Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on September 14.

Black Widow will also be packaged with never-before-seen bonus footage, including nine deleted scenes, as well as a gag reel and three featurettes. The three “making of” segments center, respectively, on the genesis of the project with director Cate Shortland, a feature on Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh‘s on-and-off-screen sisterly relationship and their training, and another on the worldwide scope of the spy thriller/standalone adventure of Johansson’s super-spy Avenger.

