Blair Underwood and Omar Dorsey help to round out the cast of Ava DuVernay's 'Central Park Five'

Blair Underwood – ABC/Giovanni Rufino(LOS ANGELES) — Ava DuVernay has recruited some additional talent to help her round out the cast for her upcoming Netflix series, Central Park Five.

As previously reported, the four-episode drama is based on the true story of five teenagers from Harlem — Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise — who were wrongly convicted of raping Trisha Meili while she was jogging in New York’s Central Park.

Each episode will focus on the five teens, beginning in spring 1989, when each was first questioned, to 2014, when they were exonerated.

The newest additions included Quantico‘s Blair Underwood, Joshua Jackson, Christopher Jackson, Omar Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau and William Sadler.

As noted before, the Central Park teens will be portrayed by Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Asante Blackk, Marquis Rodriguez and Jharrel Jerome.

Central Park Five is set to hit Netflix in 2019.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.