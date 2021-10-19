Blair Underwood joins Showtime’s ‘Three Women’; Netflix rounds out cast for George C. Wolfe’s ‘Rustin’

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Blair Underwood has joined his next major project.

According to Variety, Underwood, along with Lola Kirke, have been added to the cast of Showtime’s Three Women. They join DeWanda Wise, Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin and Ravi Patel, who were previously announced. Based on Lisa Taddeo‘s book of the same name, the series centers on “three women completely overturning their lives.” Underwood will play Richard, a well-known chef who is “blindsided when his wife enters a sexual relationship with another man.” A release date has yet to be set for Three Women.

In other news, Netflix has rounded out the cast for the George C. Wolfe-directed film Rustin. Deadline has learned that Aml Ameen, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Bill Irwin, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, Carra Patterson and Adrienne Warren have all been added to the upcoming feature. They join Colman Domingo, Chris Rock, Glynn Turman and Audra McDonald, who were previously announced. The film follows Domingo as Bayard Rustin, a gay civil-rights activist who “overcame an onslaught of obstacles, and altered the course of American history by organizing the 1963 March on Washington.” A release date for Rustin has not been scheduled.

Finally, ABFF Ventures has announced that the 2021 American Black Film Festival will open its milestone 25th year with Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly anticipated film King Richard. As previously noted, the film follows Will Smith as Richard Williams, the ambitious father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. Unlike previous years, ABFF will be available as a worldwide digital experience from November 3 to November 28 via its online platform ABFF PLAY. King Richard will be available by special invitation to a limited audience. To register for ABFF, visit ABFF.com.

