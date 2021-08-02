Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recreate their first date in celebration of their 10th anniversary

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

As of last weekend, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have been a couple for over a decade. To celebrate the milestone, the famous duo took a step back in time by recreating their first date.

In a series of adorable Instagram Story updates on Saturday, Lively revealed she had taken her husband to O Ya, a Boston-based sushi restaurant.

“If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke,” the Gossip Girl alum dished while sharing a photo of Reynolds posing by the location. “No restaurant means more to us.”

Lively, 33, revealed that the two have made a tradition of celebrating their first date every year, adding in a second update, “10 years later, we still go out on our ‘first date.’ But in much more comfortable shoes.”

The actress wore a gorgeous white and black polka dot button-down sundress and black sandals on her anniversary date, while Reynolds opted for a navy print polo over a white undershirt with dark jeans and tan sneakers.

The Deadpool star also hailed his 10th anniversary on Saturday, taking to his Story to tease his spouse.

“Our favorite restaurant with her 4th favorite date,” he joked while sharing a selfie of the two standing outside the restaurant.

Unfortunately for him, he committed a sin by writing that caption over a portion of Lively’s outfit — so he had to re-post the photo. “Posting this again because I cut out my wife’s cute earrings. She trained me better than this,” Reynolds, 44, shared. “Sorry if I let anyone down.”

Lively and Reynolds wed in September 2012 after meeting the year prior on the Green Lantern set, on which they both starred. They share three daughters.

