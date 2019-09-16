'Bless This Mess' star Dax Shepard says he thinks about moving out of LA all the time

Walt Disney Television/Paula Lobo(NEW YORK) — It’s not hard for Dax Shepard to relate to his character on the ABC sitcom Bless This Mess, who moves from the city to the country to start a simpler life with his wife.

On ABC’s Good Morning America Monday, Shepard says he thinks about moving out of Los Angeles all the time. But his wife Kristen Bell, with whom he has two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, isn’t on board.

“Any time we go on vacation and I’m having fun for two days, I’m like, ‘We got to move here. We need to look for a place to buy,’” he says. “Yes, I have a terrible wanderlust. And [Kristen] is more pragmatic and would want to stay in our house indefinitely.”

Shepard describes himself as a “hillbilly” who loves riding off-road vehicles, even though L.A. doesn’t lend itself too well to that.

“I think in the future, I may be on some acreage somewhere,” he says.

Shepard also spoke about which parent his daughters think is cooler. While you might assume the girls think their mom is super-cool because she voiced Anna in Disney’s Frozen, Shepard isn’t convinced.

“Boy, you know, I think, like all little girls, they’d think it was way cooler if she was Elsa,” he jokes.

Bless This Mess, also starring Lake Bell, premieres its second season Tuesday, September 24 on ABC.

