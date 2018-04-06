“Blockers” and “A Quiet Place” among this week's new releases

Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Here are the films opening in wide release on Friday:

* Blockers — John Cena, Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz play three parents on a quest to stop their daughters — played by Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlonfrom — from having sex on prom night after learning the girls made a pact to lose their virginity. Rated R. (TRAILER CONTAINS UNCENSORED PROFANITY)

* A Quiet Place — The Office‘s John Krasinski co-wrote, directed and stars with his real-life wife, Emily Blunt in this horror film about a family who is forced to live in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound. Rated PG-13.

* The Miracle Season — The tragic death of star high school volleyball player inspires the coach — played by Helen Hunt — and her team to pull together in hopes of winning the state championship. William Hurt also stars. Rated PG.

* Chappaquiddick — Kate Mara leads the cast of this biopic, based on the true story of the late Massachusetts senator and presidential hopeful Ted Kennedy’s involvement in the fatal 1969 car accident that claimed the life of a young campaign strategist, Mary Jo Kopechne. Also starring Jason Clarke, Ed Helms, Jim Gaffigan and Bruce Dern. Rated PG-13.

