Bob Odenkirk explains why he’s no stranger to reinventing himself at age 58

Universal(LOS ANGELES) — Actor Bob Odenkirk has worn many hats throughout his career and, for the first time in his life, he’s playing the action hero in his new movie Nobody, out in theaters now.

The 58-year-old actor stars as Hutch Mansell — a loving dad whose life is turned upside down when he and his family become the victims of a home invasion. The trauma and shame unleashes a dark part of him that demands revenge, which he gives into.

The role is a departure from what Odenkirk’s fans are used to, he admits, and tells ABC Audio if anyone thinks it’s weird for him to suddenly be aggressively and physically fighting bad guys this late in his career, he agrees.

“It is audacious and it is ludicrous,” he laughed. “It doesn’t make any sense if you know my earlier part of my career!”

Starting in comedy, with a little bit of cult fame, Odenkirk found a whole new level of fame with Breaking Bad and its spinoff Better Call Saul, of which he stars, but the Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee attests the recent success hasn’t gone to his head.

“I’m just a real person. I’m a dad, and that’s what matters to me,” he smiled.

Although, he did confess that it was a nice change of pace to play a butt-kicking vigilante and cannot wait to see fans’ reaction to Nobody.

Odenkirk also said that the stylish, surprising action flick is made to be cheered on the big screen.

While noting the vaccine rollout on top of theaters abiding by strict health and safety guidelines, he had a message for those debating whether or not to see Nobody at the cinema, which is, “It’s something to see in a theater.”

[embedded content]

By Megan Stone and Jason Nathanson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.