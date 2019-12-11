'Bombshell', 'Marriage Story' top Screen Actors Guild nominations

Photo credit: Hilary Bronwyn Gayle SMPSP(NEW YORK) — The Fox News sex harassment battle movie Bombshell, with four nominations, leads the pack of potential winners for the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Also with four nominations are The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, each of which was also recognized for their stunt ensembles.

The drama Marriage Story snagged three — incidentally, the same number of nominations earned by one of its leads, Scarlett Johansson.

Superstore star America Ferrera and The Walking Dead and Black Panther lead Danai Gurira announced the lucky nominees Wednesday in Los Angeles, which as always include not just ndividual actors, but also the ensembles of TV shows and movies, as well as stunt teams.

Scarlett Johansson’s three nominations are the most of an individual performer, and include best actress for Marriage Story, best supporting actress for Jojo Rabbit, and one as part of the ensemble for both movies.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. Here are some of the major nominees. You can find the full list at the Screen Actors Guild website.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx – Just Mercy

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman – Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Steve Carell – The Morning Show

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones

David Harbour – Stranger Things

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin – The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas – The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Cristina Applegate – Dead to Me

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies – HBO

The Crown – Netflix

Game of Thrones – HBO

The Handmaid’s Tale – Hulu

Stranger Things – Netflix

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry – HBO

Fleabag – Amazon

The Kominsky Method – Netflix

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Amazon

Schitt’s Creek – CBC Television

