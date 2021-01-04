Bond girl Tanya Roberts is still alive despite earlier claim that she died, her rep says

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Tanya Roberts, the actress best known for playing a Bond girl in A View to a Kill and Midge Pinciotti on That ’70’s Show, is alive despite reports of her death, her long-time friend and rep Mike Pingel told ABC News Monday afternoon.

Roberts — born Victoria Leigh Blum — is in the intensive care unit of Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, Pingel said. Pingel added that the 65-year-old actress, who collapsed at her home on December 24, is in dire condition.

Earlier in the day, Pingel mistakenly told ABC News that Roberts had died.

It is unclear what led to the confusion over Roberts’ state.

By George Costantino, Carson Blackwelder & Jim Vojtech

