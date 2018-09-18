Bow down: Katt Williams ends beef with Tiffany Haddish at Emmys

NBC/Paul Drinkwater(LOS ANGELES) — Just a few days after Katt Williams belittled Tiffany Haddish’s celebrity and meteoric rise as a comedian, the two comedians appear to have reconciled.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Haddish posted several photos with Williams, who was seen bowing down to her backstage at the Emmys. The two had won Emmys the weekend before, Haddish for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for hosting Saturday Night Live and Williams for Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Atlanta.

“#Emmys2018 #Success #Winners,” the Girls Trip actress captioned the photo.

As previously reported, Williams had dismissed Haddish’s success in a recent radio interview, saying she hadn’t hadn’t put in enough work as a comedian to earn the kinds of opportunities she’s received. He also incorrectly accused her of not ever having her own comedy special.

In response to his criticism, Haddish had a classy comeback to his snarky remarks.

“It’s official I made it! [Katt Williams] talked about me and didn’t have his facts right!” she tweeted. “I look forward to seeing you on Monday, Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL love cause you need it, and I love you.”

