Box office reporting is halted, amid COVID-19-related theater closures and cancellations

Istock/RawPixel(LOS ANGELES) — The drama Human Capital — starring Liev Schreiber, Marisa Tomei, Peter Sarsgaard, Maya Hawke, Alex Wolff, Betty Gabriel, Aasif Mandvi, Paul Sparks and Fred Hechinger — was the only major film to open this weekend, however, there are no numbers to share with Industry box office tracker Comscore suspending its reporting during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Theater closures and audience limits amid concerns over the ever-increasing spread of COVID-19 have in turn forced studios to delay or cancel releases.

As of now, nearly 28,000 screens are closed in the U.S. alone, with thousands of workers laid off.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.