'Boy Meets World' cast reunites at Boston Fan Expo

Disney Channel/Ron Tom(BOSTON) — Fans of the ’90s sitcom Boy Meets World took over Fan Expo in Boston this weekend to see some of their favorite stars.

The cast members in attendance to celebrate? Danielle Fishel — who played Topanga Lawrence during the show’s seven-season run — and her on-screen husband, Ben Savage, aka Cory Matthews.

William Friedle, who played Cory’s older brother, Eric; Rider Strong, aka Shawn Hunter, and William Daniels, who played beloved teacher Mr. Feeny on the hit show, joined them at the event and posed for many photographs together.

They also participated in a Q&A for fans of the show.

Friedle shared one of the group photos, captioning the playful snap, “We’re baaaaaack! #nanananananana #fanexpoboston #crewsbacktogether #thiswasbillsidea.”

He also shared a shot of the group having some fun during the photo shoot without Mr. Feeny.

“Lesson learned: Never try to take Danielle’s chair,” Friedle captioned a funny image with his former cast mates, showing Danielle commandeering the only chair.

Savage shared a photo with the group hanging out in Boston.

“Boston tea party,” he captioned the shot.

The cast seems to enjoy reuniting with each other; they often appear at Comic Con events across the country.

