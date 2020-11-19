Brad Pitt, Chris Evans, and Robert Pattinson also among 'People''s “Sexiest Men” for 2020

Joshua Kissi/People(NEW YORK) — People‘s Sexiest Man Alive for 2020 may be Creed and Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, but there are plenty of other sexy celebs represented in the magazine’s “sexiest men” ranking for this year.

People’s overall Men of the Year list for 2020 includes actor/activists like Chris Evans and Oscar-winner Brad Pitt, as well as former “Sexiest Man” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Evans’ superhero pal Paul Rudd, The Mandalorian‘s hunky hunter Pedro Pascal, and Tenet star John David Washington.

Even MSNBC journalist Steve Kornacki got the nod, for his breathless — and for many, including former SNL star Leslie Jones, breathtaking — khaki-clad election coverage.

Newly-minted Emmy-winner Dan Levy also made the list, with the Schitt’s Creek star admitting he might seem out of place on a ranking chock full of Avengers and other action heroes, declaring “This form of sexy is a niche market.”

By Stephen Iervolino

