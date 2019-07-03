Brad Pitt on why he’s taking fewer acting roles: “It’s a younger man’s game”

George Pimentel/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Brad Pitt is set to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood later this month, but he admits he isn’t taking on as many acting roles these days.

In a new cover story with GQ Australia, the 55-year-old says he considers acting “a younger man’s game” and prefers producing TV and movie projects via his company Plan B Entertainment instead.

“I’m behind the camera on the producing side and I enjoy that a lot,” he says. “But I keep doing less and less. I really believe that overall, it’s a younger man’s game – not that there aren’t substantial parts for older characters – I just feel, the game itself, it’ll move on naturally. There will be a natural selection to it all.”

He adds that, with the rise of streaming services, he’s “curious” to see what the future of film will be.

“I really appreciate the streaming services because we’re seeing more and more quality projects being made,” Pitt says. “We’re seeing more writers and directors and actors getting a shot. It just tells you how many talented people are out there.”

He adds, “I like to think there’s room for both. But I could be a dinosaur and not even know it, man. And the comet could be on the way.”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood hits theaters July 26.

