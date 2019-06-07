Bradley Cooper reportedly splits with his girlfriend after four years

Photo by Photopix/GC Images(LOS ANGELES) — Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend Irina Shayk have called it quits after four years of dating, a source tells People magazine.

The insider adds the A Star Is Born actor and the Russian model are “amicably working out how to share custody of their daughter Lea De Seine, who they welcomed in March 2017.”

Cooper, 44 and Shayk, 33, first started dating in 2015. They went public with their relationship at a Paris Fashion Week party back in March.

Cooper previously dated actresses Suki Waterhouse and Zoe Saldana.

