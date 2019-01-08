Bradley Cooper, Spike Lee, Alfonso Cuaron among nominees for the 2018 Directors Guild Awards

Peter Lindbergh(HOLLYWOOD) — On Tuesday, the Directors Guild of America nominated five filmmakers for the DGA’s 2018’s award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film.

Among the nominees: Bradley Cooper, hailed for A Star Is Born, Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Adam McKay for Vice, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma and Peter Farrelly for Green Book.

In a statement, DGA President Thomas Schlamme said, “In bringing all elements of the film-making process together, each of these directors has demonstrated an exceptional command of the medium, creating excellence for the screen. Congratulations to all of the nominees.”

In addition, Cooper was nominated in the “Outstanding Achievement by a First Time Director” category, along with Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You, Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade, Matthew Heineman for A Private War and Carlos Lopez Estrada for Blindspotting.

The DGA Award has historically been a good predictor of the Best Director Oscar. The DGA winner went on to take home the Academy Award 80% of the time, according to Variety.

