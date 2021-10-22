Brandon Lee’s sister Shannon weighs in on Alec Baldwin fatal firearm accident

Barry King/WireImage

Shannon Lee, the sister of Brandon Lee, late son of legendary martial artist Bruce Lee, has weighed in on the fatal firearm accident Thursday that took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The camerawoman was fatally injured on the set when Alec Baldwin pulled the trigger on a prop firearm on the set of the Western Rust. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured.

Brandon Lee was mortally wounded by a prop revolver in 1993, on the set of The Crow.

“Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on ‘Rust'” reads the post on Lee’s account, which is managed by his sister.

“No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period,” the post concludes, with a broken heart emoji.

An investigation is underway as to what went wrong on Rust‘s New Mexico set.

The New Mexico Film Office released a statement Friday, reading, “We along with the entire film community in New Mexico are saddened by the tragedy that happened on the set of Rust, yesterday. We send our deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Halyna Hutchins and are keeping positive thoughts for a complete recovery for Mr. Joel Souza. The safety and well-being of all cast, crew, and filmmakers in New Mexico is a top priority at all times.”

Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and to Joel Souza and all involved in the incident on “Rust”. No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period. 💔

— Brandon Bruce Lee (@brandonblee) October 22, 2021

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.