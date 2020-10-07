Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live' returning to “the clubhouse”

Bravo(NEW YORK) — After filming his Bravo talk show Watch What Happens Live from various remote locations since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in March, Andy Cohen will finally return to his New York City studio, known as “the clubhouse,” on October 11.

Cohen will continue to interview his guests remotely. He’ll commemorate the end of the at-home shows on Wednesday in ceremony called “The Golden Robes,” with categories such as “Worst WiFi Connection” and “Best Inspirational Moment in an Otherwise S**** Year.”

“We feel so fortunate to have kept the show going remotely, but there’s no place like our clubhouse,” Cohen says in a statement. “I cannot wait to come home to my tchotchkes and elbow my crew.”

Mariah Carey will be Cohen’s final “@Home” guest on Thursday’s show. Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen airs Sunday-Thursday nights on Bravo.

By George Costantino

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.