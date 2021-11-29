Break out the baby oil: Channing Tatum says ‘Magic Mike 3’ will soon be taking the stage

Naomi Rahim/WireImage

On social media this morning, Channing Tatum announced that a third Magic Mike film is a go.

“Well, world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in,” the Free Guy co-star posted, referring to his exotic dancer character.

“Let’s go!!” he enthused.

The film is bound exclusively for HBO Max.

The picture of the script Tatum posted also revealed the title: Magic Mike’s Last Dance, and its director, Traffic Oscar winner and Magic Mike series helmer Steven Soderbergh.

The writer of both 2012’s Magic Mike and its 2015 sequel, Magic Mike XXL, Reid Carolin, also returned to the keyboard to complete the trilogy.

The modestly-budgeted series has grossed more than $285 million in theaters worldwide, and spawned a global Chippendale’s-like stage show called Magic Mike Live.

