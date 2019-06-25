Breakfast of champions: Serena Williams to be the next athlete on General Mills' Wheaties box

General Mills(LOS ANGELES) — General Mills has found the perfect champion for its signature Wheaties box.

The company announced on Tuesday that tennis star Serena Williams will be the next athlete featured on the breakfast cereal’s iconic orange box.

Serena took to Instagram to share the monumental news.

“In 2001, Wheaties paid homage to a true champion and an icon by putting her on the cover of a Wheaties Box, Williams wrote. “Althea Gibson was the FIRST Black Woman tennis player to be on the box. Today, I am honored to be the second.”

She posted a photo of her Wheaties box cover, in which she wears a white dress.

Williams, who has been named the women’s player of the year seven times, has a long list of accomplishments. She has earned 23 major singles titles, 14 major doubles titles, and was ranked the world number one in women’s singles eight times between 2002 and 2017.

As mentioned, Williams is the second black woman to be featured on the box. She is also the first active tennis player featured since Pete Sampras in 2000 and the fourth female tennis player overall.

“I am so excited to be on the cover of the next Wheaties box,” said Williams in statement. “I have dreamt of this since I was a young woman and it’s an honor to join the ranks of some of America’s most decorated athletes. I hope my image on this iconic orange box will inspire the next generation of girls and athletes to dream big.”

Williams’ limited-edition Wheaties box will become available in the U.S. starting next month.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.