'Breaking Bad' stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul donate 100% of Dos Hombres proceeds to bartenders guild

The Breaking Bad stars announced on Thursday that they will be donating 100% of proceeds from the sale of their mezcal, Dos Hombres.

“We hope that you and your family are doing well and managing as best you can during this crisis,” they said in identical Instagram posts. “Recently we announced that Dos Hombres would be donating 30% of proceeds of all online sales to the United States Bartender’s Guild through May 1st. During these uncertain times we need to come together and help each other – now more than ever.”

“Starting today until May 5th, Dos Hombres will be donating 100% of our proceeds on all online sales to the Bartender’s Guild, the Hospitality Industry Relief Fund, and America’s Food Fund,” the actors announced.

After directing his followers to the Dos Hombres website, Paul concluded, “Thank you. Stay home and stay well. Good spirits will get us through.”

The news comes after Paul and Cranston committed to donating 30% of sales after being inspired by Ryan Reynolds, who did the same through his Aviation Gin company.

