'Breeders' stars Martin Freeman and Daisy Haggard share their best parenting advice

The stars, who each have two children in real life, play Paul and Ally, a couple struggling through raising two young kids while maintaining their relationship and careers. While their characters still have a lot to learn, Freeman and Haggard have picked up some wisdom of their own that they are happy to impart to prospective parents.

Freeman’s advice? Be prepared to feel bad about yourself.

“It may happen that you suddenly get your fortune read about yourself and it’s a baby doing it,” Freeman, a co-creator of the series, says. “And it turns out that you’re a pr*** and not the person you thought you were. Now, if it doesn’t happen to you, great. But if it does, just remember that, OK, these are just some of those days, you know?”

Haggard says she would reassure prospective parents that the love for their children will actually help get them through the tough, sleepless nights.

“The love is so big that that’s the sort of driving force, isn’t it? For the hard moments,” she says.

“Yeah,” Freeman agrees, before cracking, “So is the threat of the law.”

Breeders premieres Monday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu.

