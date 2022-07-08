‘Bridgerton’ prequel coming from Shonda Rhimes and author Julia Quinn

Netflix

Bridgerton is diving deep into the past with author Julia Quinn and Shonda Rhimes joining forces for a prequel novel.

The new book will be released alongside an eight-episode season of the popular Netflix series and will be all about Queen Charlotte and “how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will also tell the stories of young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.

India Amarteifio has been tapped to star as a young Charlotte, while Golda Rosheuvel, will reprise her role as the present-day Queen. Adjoa Andoh will return as Lady Agatha Danbury and Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton.

In a statement about the project, Rhimes said, “Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity. I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.