Brie Larson and Marvel Studios mourn death of Air Force pilot who consulted on “Captain Marvel”

Del Bagno, an experienced pilot with more than 3,500 hours of flight time, was part of the Air Force’s elite Thunderbirds flight squadron, was killed in a fatal crash over the Nevada Test and Training Range “during a routine aerial demonstration training flight,” the Air Force said in a statement.

“We lost a friend yesterday. Marvel Studios is saddened to hear of the loss of Air Force Maj. Stephen Del Bagno, who we were lucky to get to know during his time as a consultant on Captain Marvel,” Marvel Studios posted on Twitter. “We will miss him greatly; he’ll always be part of the team.”

Larson, who plays an Air Force pilot who becomes the titular hero in Captain Marvel, trained under Maj. Bagno. “I’m so sad. Will have more to say tomorrow. We miss you Cajun,” she posted, using the fallen pilot’s call sign.

The Aviationist website noted that, prior to joining the Thunderbirds, Del Bagno served as an F-35A Evaluator Pilot and Chief of Standardization and Evaluation, 58th Fighter Squadron, Eglin AFB, Fla. He was experienced in 30 different aircraft, including the F-15, in which Larson was spotted while researching her character.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.