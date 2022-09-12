“Bring It On”: Gabrielle Union address rumors of a potential sequel

David Livingston/Getty Images)

Bring on a Bring It On sequel.

It’s been 22 years since the 2000 cheerleading comedy came on the scene and fans still can’t get enough of it. And apparently, neither can Gabrielle Union, who appeared in the classic pop culture film as Isis, the captain of the East Compton Clovers cheerleading team.

Addressing the rumors of a potential sequel in the works, the actress told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve heard many takes over the years, but I’m hearing some really great takes from some big-name writers that are very surprising.”

“Bring it On, baby, the gift the keeps on giving,” she added.

Union also dished on a potential storyline where her character is now a mother with a daughter following in her footsteps.

“Imagine if her daughter was, ya know, a high-stepper from Jackson State, Hawthorne State or Hampton. There’s so many forms of cheerleading that we don’t get to celebrate,” Union said. “The possibilities are endless.”

