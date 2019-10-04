Bring on the waterworks: Tony Hale says people can finally let it all out with 'Toy Story 4' on digital and Blu-ray

Disney/Pixar(NEW YORK) — Toy Story 4 is now out on digital, ahead of a Blu-ray and DVD release Monday.

The latest blockbuster chapter of the Toy Story franchise finds Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear — voiced once again by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen, respectively — and the rest of their playroom pals on a desperate mission to rescue their new friend Forky, voiced by Tony Hale.

Hale, an Emmy-winner for Veep and a veteran of Arrested Development, lends his voice to the new toy, who is crafted out of a spork, a pipe cleaner, Popsicle sticks and a pair of googly eyes by Bonnie, the little girl introduced in Toy Story 3.

“I was kind of overwhelmed and excited just to be a part of it,” Hale tells ABC Audio.

“I mean, this franchise has been going on for 25 years…I moved to New York in 1995 to be an actor and that’s when the first Toy Story came out,” he recalls. “And I remember seeing it and being like, “Oh wow, that’s really amazing!’ Never thinking that I would be a part of it.”

Hale explains, “Pixar is so good at what they do. You know, they have you laughing, and then you’re crying in a corner somewhere.”

Yeah, about that: There are some people who don’t like to be seen crying in public, so they may have avoided the movie in theaters. But now, they can now sob in the comfort of their own homes.

“It’s on digital now and then next week it’ll be on DVD. And so everybody has the opportunity to cry in a corner by themselves,” he jokes. “Laugh and just ugly cry. The Pixar formula.”

Toy Story 4 also stars the voices of Annie Potts, Jordan Peele, Keegan Michael Key and Keanu Reeves.