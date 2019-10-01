Bring 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' home on Blu-ray and DVD today

©2019 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved. (NEW YORK) — What a better way to celebrate the news that Marvel and Sony Pictures have agreed to collaborate once again on the Spider-Man franchise than to give the highest grossing Spidey movie of all time a spin at home?

Far From Home carrives on Blu-ray and DVD today, and it’s packed with extras, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, features centering on Spidey’s suits, Gylenhaal’s Mysterio, and more, as well as an “Easter Egg” mode and other goodies.

Spider-Man: Far from Home, the sequel to 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It follows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker and his post-Thanos-snapped pals on a very eventful trip to Europe.

Coping with the loss of his mentor Tony Stark, Parker soon finds himself recruited by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, and introduced to Jake Gyllenhaal’s super-powered Mysterio.

Cobie Smulders also stars, again playing Fury’s right hand person. former S.H.I.E.L.D agent Maria Hill. She tells ABC Audio she had a blast working on the film, especially after the heavy events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame.

“I loved the last one so much,” she says. “John Watts is such a great director. It was so fun to go into a Marvel movie looking for the funny rather than…the drama…and emotion of it.”

She adds, “It was a wonderful experience.”

But — spoiler alert! — the movie’s end credits reveal that throughout the entire film, Fury and Hill were actually shape-shifting Skrulls, the aliens we previously met in Captain Marvel.

“That was a curve ball for me!” Cobie exclaimed. “I just wonder where she is now? Where’s Maria?”

