Bristol Palin says “life doesn't end after divorce” as she gears up for 'Teen Mom OG'

Bristol Palin is returning to reality television as the newest cast member of MTV's Teen Mom OG.

The 27-year-old, who’s the daughter of former vice presidential candidate and Alaska Governor Sarah Palin, said she’d like to use the show as a platform to share her story. Bristol Palin gave birth to her first child when she was 18. She’s now mom to Tripp, 9, Sailor, 2, and Atlee, 1.

Airing on Oct. 1, Teen Mom OG will document Palin’s life as a parent along with those of four other moms: Cheyenne Floyd, Amber Portwood, Maci McKinney and Catelynn Baltierra. Portwood, McKinney and Baltierra are veteran cast mates who first appeared on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant and later on Teen Mom.

“I’ve been huge fan of this show forever and I’ve watched these girls’ stories,” Palin told Good Morning America Tuesday. “If there’s anything that I can relate in my life to someone else out there, then that’s what I want to do.”

Palin said her parenting style is very different from her mother’s, but described the former governor as a “cool mom.”

“I think I’m a little more strict than she is,” Palin said. “But she’s an amazing mom and she’s actually home with some of my kids right now.”

This year, Palin and her husband, Dakota Meyer, called it quits. The former couple share daughters Sailor and Atlee. Tripp is Palin’s son with her ex, Levi Johnston.

Palin said she hopes to use the show to send a positive message about life after marriage.

“I was recently divorced, so if I can show that life doesn’t end after a divorce, then I hope that people can see that and continue living and continue to chip away at life,” she said.

