Britney Spears releases horrifying video of how she broke her foot

(LOS ANGELES) — Britney Spears shared a video that chronicled the exact moment she broke her foot and it's not exactly easy to watch.

The 38-year-old pop star posted the cringe-worthy clip to Instagram on Wednesday night.

“I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot!!!! And yes …. I know I’m barefoot …. don’t laugh but I grip the floor better that way,” Spears explained in the caption. “PS you can hear where I broke my foot here. Sorry it’s kind of loud!!!!!”

In the clip, the 38-year-old mother of two is sporting a yellow sports bra and black shorts as she energetically twirls and jumps around to Kings of Leon’s “Sex On Fire” in what looked like a wooden floored dance studio.

Towards the end of the video, Spears experiences an unfortunate misstep and a loud snap can be heard just a moment before she collapses to the floor and grips her foot in pain.

The “Toxic” singer’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari, revealed that she had broken a bone in her foot when he posted a series of photos and a video that showed him writing the word “stronger” on her cast on February 18.

“When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially when you’re my Girl,” the 26-year-old personal trainer shared. “My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves which is dancing.”

Asghari added, “Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off.”

