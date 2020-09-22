Brittany Cartwright announces she's expecting first child with Jax Taylor

Gustavo Caballero/Bravo(LOS ANGELES) — Congratulations are in order for Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor because their family is making room for one more.

Cartwright, 31, announced that she and Taylor, 41, are expecting their first child together.

“Mom & Dad,” Brittany gushed on Monday, uploading a series of photos of the happy soon-to-be parents proudly showing off an ultrasound of their baby. “The love of our lives is coming soon.”

Taylor reposted the same set of images shortly after on Monday, writing, “Sooooo,……..I am gonna be Dad.”

While it is unknown exactly when the two will welcome their little one, Cartwright made sure to show off her already prominent baby bump in every photo, suggesting that the baby will arrive in the near future.

Former Rules star Stassi Schroeder, who is also expecting, celebrated the good news in the comment section, cheering, “Life couldn’t get better!!!!!! I love y’all so much!!!!!!!!!!!!”

The announcement has since kicked off a flurry of jokes regarding when there will be a spinoff show featuring all the pregnant Vanderpump Rules cast members and their children.

Cartwright and Taylor tied the knot in June 2019.

