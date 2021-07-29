Brittany Daniel & Pooch Hall join ‘The Game’ reboot; ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood’ revived at BET+; and more

L-R: Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall in 2006; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Brittany Daniel and Pooch Hall, two of the original The Game stars, are coming back for the Paramount+ reboot.

The two have signed on to make special appearances on the ten-episode series, with Daniel to reprise her role as Kelly Pitts and Hall as Derwin Davis. New cast members include Adriyan Rae, Vaughn Hebron and Analisa Velez. As previously reported, the new series is set in Las Vegas and centers on a “modern-day examination of Black culture through the prism of pro football.” A release date for The Game has yet to be announced.

In other news, BET+ has given a greenlight to a six-episode revival of BET’s reality TV parody show Real Husbands of Hollywood, Deadline has learned. The limited series will include original series stars Kevin Hart, Boris Kodjoe, Duane Martin, JB Smoove, Nelly, Nick Cannon, Robin Thicke, Cynthia McWilliams and Jackie Long. Other celebrity guest stars have yet to be announced. Real Husbands of Hollywood is currently in production in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, DeWanda Wise has joined the upcoming Showtime series Three Women, Variety reports. Based on Lisa Taddeo‘s novel of the same name, the series follows three women on “a crash course to radically overturn their lives.” Wise will play Sloane, a “glamorous entrepreneur in a committed open marriage” that is threatened by two sexy new strangers.

Finally, Spotify is launching LOUD, a new investigative podcast focused on reggaeton. Hosted by Puerto Rican singer-rapper Ivy Queen, the new series will chronicle the history and evolution of the reggaeton movement as well as the artists that expanded the genre. Special guests include Nicky Jam,Raw Alejandro, Maluma and more. LOUD premieres Wednesday, August 4, with new episodes released every week.

