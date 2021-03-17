‘Broad City’ vet Ilana Glazer pregnant with first child

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Glamour(NEW YORK) — Mom to the Ond: Broad City star Ilana Glazer revealed to Entertainment Weekly that she’s expecting her first child with David Rooklin, to whom she’s been married since 2017.

The 33-year-old showed off her baby bump in a series of stunning pics for the magazine, while promoting her upcoming movie False Positive.

The thriller, which she also co-wrote, has Glazer playing a woman desperately trying to conceive, and who undergoes what turns out to be a horrifying IVF treatment. The irony wasn’t lost on Glazer.

“This was not supposed to happen this way, but it’s just so eerie and cosmically funny that it has,” she says of being pregnant IRL after playing that character. “I’m lucky; I’m in control, unlike our protagonist. I don’t feel like I’m having the rug pulled out from under me in any way.”

Ilana noted she’s lucky to have “amazing role models” for pregnancy around her, adding, “There are certain trends in society of how pregnancy should look — the shoulda coulda wouldas that are put on women all the time but are so amplified in pregnancy. I’m specifically seeking out the most spiritually healthy and welcoming experience.”

The movie, in which Justin Theroux plays her husband and Pierce Brosnan her sinister doctor, debuts on Hulu June 25.

By Stephen Iervolino

