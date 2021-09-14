‘Broadway is back!’ Here are the shows open now and coming to the stage this year

FernandoAH/iStock

(NEW YORK) — A year and a half after Broadway shut its doors to the public, The Great White Way is finally reopening with a long lineup of everyone’s favorite shows.

To celebrate the return, The Broadway League launched This is Broadway, an initiative created by theater owners, professionals and other stakeholders “that shouts to the world ‘Broadway is back!’ and celebrates an international art form that is quintessentially American,” according to a release.

The campaign also released a short film, titled “This is Broadway,” which features a voiceover by Oprah Winfrey, and includes a diverse range of stars from a variety of past and forthcoming shows, including Hugh Jackman, Bruce Springsteen, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sara Bareilles, Billy Porter, Angela Lansbury, Ethel Merman, James Earl Jones and Denzel Washington, among others. The film, which you can check out above, features scenes from 99 Broadway shows.

“This is Broadway brings together the joy and excitement we all feel for this art form and the rebound of New York City,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said in a release. “I am so thankful for all the work that went into creating this moment of unity and I look forward to all theater fans seeing a show this fall!”

Thirty-one Broadway productions shut down on March 12, 2020, as COVID-19 numbers in New York City rose and health and safety restrictions were put in place. Since then, all shows had to close, and a reopening date was continually pushed back until Sept. 14.

Kicking off Broadway’s official reopening are classics like “Hamilton” and “The Lion King,” followed by all the other shows we know and love — and some new ones, too. Here’s what you can see now and look forward to seeing in the coming months.

Springsteen on Broadway

Opening date: June 26, 2021

“Springsteen on Broadway” will reopen at the St. James Theatre on June 26 for a limited run until Sept. 4. The show, based on Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography “Born to Run,” is not part of the official fall reopening and will require proof of full COVID-19 vaccination for entry.

Chicago

Opening date: Sept. 14, 2021

“Chicago” will reopen at the Ambassador Theatre on Sept. 14, with regular performances scheduled through February 2022. The musical, set in 1920s Chicago, follows Velma and Roxie, two women who have been put in jail for murder.

Hamilton

Opening date: Sept. 14, 2021

“Hamilton” will reopen at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Sept. 14, with regular performances scheduled through June 2022. The musical follows the rise and fall of one of the United States’ most influential founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton.

The Lion King

Opening date: Sept. 14, 2021

“The Lion King” will reopen at the Minskoff Theatre on Sept. 14, with regular performances scheduled through August 2022. The musical is a stage adaptation of the 1994 Disney movie and follows the adventures of Simba after the death of his father.

Wicked

Opening date: Sept. 14, 2021

“Wicked” will reopen at the Gershwin Theatre on Sept. 14, with regular performances scheduled through March 2022. The musical tells the story of Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

American Utopia

Opening date: Sept. 17, 2021

“American Utopia” will reopen at theatre to be announced on Sept. 17, with regular performances scheduled through January 2022. The idea for the theatrical concert comes from singer David Byrne, former frontman for the Talking Heads.

Come From Away

Opening date: Sept. 21, 2021

“Come From Away” will reopen at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sept. 21, with regular performances scheduled through June 2022. The musical is based on the true story of 7,000 passengers who found themselves stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, after their planes were diverted.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Opening date: Sept. 24, 2021

“Moulin Rouge! The Musical” will officially reopen at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre on Sept. 24, though there will be a special dress rehearsal on Sept. 23 to honor front-line workers. The musical is a stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 movie by the same name.

Aladdin

Opening date: Sept. 28, 2021

“Aladdin” will reopen at the New Amsterdam Theatre on Sept. 28, with regular performances scheduled through August 2022. The musical follows the Disney movie by the same name, in which Princess Jasmine wants to experience more than typical royal life, Jafar plans to take over the throne, and both meet Aladdin, who shakes up the status quo.

Lackawanna Blues

Opening date: Sept. 28, 2021

“Lackawanna Blues” will open on Sept. 28 at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre — though previews will start on Sept. 14. The solo play is written, directed, and performed by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and is all about a woman named Miss Rachel, who raised him.

Six

Opening date: Oct. 3, 2021

After having its opening night rescheduled due to the pandemic, “Six” will open on Oct. 3 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre — though previews will start on Sept. 17, and regular performances are scheduled through March 2022. The musical follows Henry VIII’s six wives and their stories.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Opening date: Oct. 5, 2021

“To Kill a Mockingbird” will reopen at the Shubert Theatre on Oct. 5, with regular performances scheduled through February 2022. The play is a stage adaptation of the novel by Harper Lee.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

Opening date: Oct. 8, 2021

“Tina” will reopen at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on Oct. 8. The musical details the famous singer’s history, from her early life to her current status as a rock icon.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Opening date: Oct. 16, 2021

“Ain’t Too Proud” will reopen at the Imperial Theatre on Oct. 16, with regular performances scheduled through July 2022. The musical tells the story of Motown group The Temptations, from their beginnings to the Hall of Fame.

Jagged Little Pill

Opening date: Oct. 21, 2021

“Jagged Little Pill” will reopen at the Broadhurst Theatre on Oct. 21, with regular performances scheduled through July 2022. The musical is based on singer Alanis Morissette’s music.

The Phantom of the Opera

Opening date: Oct. 22, 2021

“The Phantom of the Opera” will reopen at the Majestic Theatre on Oct. 22, with regular performances scheduled through March 2022. Broadway’s longest-running show, the musical is based on a 1910 horror book by Gaston Leroux, and is about a masked figure that haunts the Paris Opera House.

Caroline, or Change

Opening date: Oct. 27, 2021

Previews for “Caroline, or Change” were initially scheduled for March 2020, but were pushed due to the pandemic. The musical will now have its opening night on Oct. 27 at Studio 54, with previews beginning on Oct. 8. It follows a Black maid working for a Jewish family in 1963 Louisiana.

Diana

Opening date: Nov. 17, 2021

“Diana” will open at the Longacre Theatre on Nov. 17, though previews will start on Nov. 2; regular performances are scheduled through November 2022. The musical follows the late Princess of Wales’ life and legacy.

Trouble in Mind

Opening date: Nov. 18, 2021

“Trouble in Mind” will open for the first time at the American Airlines Theatre on Nov. 18, though previews will start on Oct. 29. The play follows Wiletta Mayer, a Black actress who is continually typecast due to the color of her skin, as she gears up for a play that discusses racism in the U.S.

Mrs. Doubtfire

Opening date: Dec. 5, 2021

“Mrs. Doubtfire” will open at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on Dec. 5, though previews will start on Oct. 21; regular performances are scheduled through May 2022. The musical will adapt the 1993 movie for the stage, and follow the same story of an actor who dresses up as a nanny to stay in his children’s lives.

Flying Over Sunset

Opening date: Dec. 6, 2021

“Flying Over Sunset” will open at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Dec. 6, though previews will begin on Nov. 4. Set in 1950s Hollywood, the musical follows Cary Grant, Clare Boothe Luce and Aldous Huxley as they experiment with LSD.

Dear Evan Hansen

Opening date: Dec. 11, 2021

“Dear Evan Hansen” will reopen at the Music Box Theatre on Dec. 11, with regular performances scheduled through June 2022. The musical follows the titular character, Evan Hansen, as he goes through life and writes letters to himself along the way.

Company

Opening date: Jan. 9, 2022

“Company” will open at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on Jan. 9 of next year, though previews will start on Dec. 20; regular performances are scheduled through June 2022. The musical follows Bobbie as she navigates love in New York City.

MJ

Opening date: Feb. 1, 2022

“MJ” will open at the Neil Simon Theatre on Feb. 1 of next year, though previews will begin on Dec. 6. The musical is based around Michael Jackson’s life and will reintroduce audiences to the King of Pop.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.