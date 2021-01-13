Bruce Willis issues statement after store asks him to leave for not wearing mask

VCG/VCG via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Bruce Willis is speaking out after he was asked to leave a Los Angeles Rite Aid on Monday for not wearing a mask; he now admits what he did was wrong.

A witness from the store claims told Page Six that shoppers became upset when the 65-year-old Die Hard star wasn’t masked up, despite wearing a scarf around his neck, that could have easily done the trick.

Apparently Willis, who was photographed walking down an aisle without a mask, decided to leave the business without making a purchase.

Following the controversy, the 65-year-old issued a statement to People early Wednesday and admitted that he had made a mistake.

“It was an error in judgment,” Willis acknowledged before encouraging others to be mindful of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Be safe out there everyone and let’s continue to mask up.”

Los Angeles County, the epicenter of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S., has reported nearly 1 million positive cases according to data from Johns Hopkins University. It is also has the highest death toll out of any county in the country with more than 12,300 COVID-19 deaths confirmed as of early Wednesday.

By George Costantino

